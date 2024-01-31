Tigers , and Mustangs Basketball in action tomorrow

Wyo4News Picture

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 31, 2024 – – If you are looking for some great basketball, you are in luck as there will be some great local basketball on the hardwood tomorrow.

The Lady Tigers (2-11) will host their rivals Green River High School (5-7) with a tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Following the girls’ game, there will be the official announcement of the winner of the School Blood Drive Champion, Green River is the current defending champion.

The Tigers (5-9) will look to continue their win streak against Green River (4-8), the Wolves are looking to get back on the winning side and end a 3-game skid.

Wanting more local basketball you are in luck. The Women’s and Men’s basketball teams will be at home at Rushmore Gym. Tip-off for the women at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Mustangs (4-0) will host Eastern Wyoming (3-1). Following the women’s game the Mustangs (2-2) will take on the Lancers (1-3) with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.