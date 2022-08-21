Tigers and Wolves Friday and Saturday sports recap

August 21, 2022

High School Tennis

Cody 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls – Friday)

Tiger Winners – Frazier/Shuler #3 Doubles

Cody 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Boys-Friday)

Powell 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls – Saturday)

Powell 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Boys – Saturday)

Powell 4 – Green River 1 (Girls – Friday)

Wolves Winners – Brianna Strauss #1 Singles

Green River 5 – Powell 0 (Boys – Friday )

Wolves Winners – Braxton Cordova (#1 Singles), Korbin Arnell (#2 Singles), Frield/Tirrell (#1 Doubles), Ross/Wilson (#2 Doubles), and Nielsen/Halater (#3 Doubles)

Cody 5 – Green River 0 (Girls – Saturday)

Green River 3 – Cody 2 (Boys – Saturday)

Wolves Winners – Braxton Cordova (#1 Singles), Korbin Arnell (#2 Singles), and Friel/Tirrel (#1 Doubles)

High School Golf

Green River’s Isabella Salas shot a 74 on Thursday and 76 on Friday to easily win the girl’s division of the Star Valley Invitational. The next closest competitor shot a two-day total of 187. The Lady Wolves Taylor Jenny (225) finished in 15th place. As a team, Green River finished in fourth place.

The Green River boys team also finished the tournament in fourth place. Ryan Mele’s seventh-place finish led the Wolves. Mele shot 83 each day for a 166 total. Ashton Lucero was next best for Green River in 15th place after shooting 91 and 88, 179 total.