Tigers and Wolves Friday State Golf results

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 19, 2020) — Here are Friday’s results for golfers from Rock Springs and Green River High Schools competing in their respective two-day state champions tournaments. The 4A Boys and Girls State Golf Championships are being played in Casper while the 3A State Tournaments are in Evanston. Both tournaments will conclude today.

Heading into today’s final round of golf in the 3A Girls State Tournament, the Green River Lady Wolves lead by six strokes in the team competition. Green River ended the first day of play with 270 total strokes. They have a six-stroke lead over second-place Lovell.

Green River Lady Wolves results (first names not provided in official results): 2. I. Salas 77, T8. K. Lundgren 95, 14. K. Gibson 98

In the 3A Boys Tournament, the Wolves are in 11th place with 400 total strokes. Worland, with 304 total strokes, is currently in first-place.

Green River Wolves results: (first names not provided in official results) 37. B. Riley 95, T38.R. Mele 96, T40. J Peterson 97T61. J. Probst 112, T63. C. Mele 114

In the 4A Girl Tournament, Rock Springs is seventh in the team score with 297 total strokes. Thunder Basin leads with 249.

Rock Springs Lady Tiger results: 18. Audrey Feagler 95, Hanmi Park 98, Ashlee Mohar 104, Haley McPherson 114, Glori Johnson 124.

In the 4A Boys Tournament, Rock Springs is in 10th place with 369 total strokes. Jackson leads with 329.

Rock Springs Tiger results: 14. Sam Young 84, 30. Christian DeBernardi 91, 34. Kaleb Killpack 93, 49. AJ Fletcher 101.