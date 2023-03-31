Tigers and Wolves host soccer matches today/Other area scores

Wyo4News photo

March 30, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River High School soccer teams will have a busy Friday. Rock Springs will host Evanston in conference matches. The girls’ contest will begin at 3 p.m. with the boys’ game at 5 p.m.

In Green River, the Lady Wolves and Wolves will welcome Pinedale for conference games. The girls’ game will begin at 3 p.m., with the boys’ match to follow.

In area high school soccer from Thursday, the Lyman girls lost to Cody 8-0 while the Lyman boys dropped a 9-0 decision to Cody. Meanwhile, the Mountain View soccer teams were in Powell. The girls came up short, losing 4-1, with the boys dropping their match 4-0. Today, Lyman will be at Powell, and Mountain will be at Cody.