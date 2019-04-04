Tigers and Wolves Meet On The Soccer Pitch Today

Rock Springs, WY (4/04/19) – The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves soccer teams will meet today in Green River in 4A West Conference matches.

The Lady Tigers (7-0 overall, 3-0 in conference) will put their seven match shutout streak on the line when they meet the Lady Wolves (2-1,0-0) at 3:00 p.m. In the boys match the Tiger (5-2, 3-0) and the Wolves (3-1, 0-0) will play at 5:00 p.m.

In the latest 4A WyoPreps Coach’s and Media Soccer Poll, Rock Springs is third in the girls rankings behind Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central. Green River did not receive any votes.

In the 4A boys ratings, Rock Springs is fourth behind Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central and Laramie. Green River is not rated.

To see the complete poll results go to WyoPreps.com.