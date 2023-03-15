Tigers and Wolves named to All-State basketball teams

March 15, 2023 — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced their 4A All-State boys’ and girls’ basketball teams on Tuesday. Both teams feature players from Rock Springs and Green River High School.

4A Boys’ All-State -David DeBoer (Rock Springs)

4A Boys’ All-State Second Team – Dalton Thomas (Rock Springs), Theran Archibal (Green River)

4A Girls’ All-State – Jayla Braden (Green River)

4A Girls’ All-State Second Team – Emma Asay (Rock Springs), Ella Stanton (Green River)

4A Girls’ All-State Honorable Mention – Ella Brewster (Rock Springs)