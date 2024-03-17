Tigers and Wolves opened their outdoor track season Saturday

March 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The opening week of the 2024 outdoor track season started for Green River and Rock Springs boys and girls at the Glen Legler Early Bird meet in Casper.

Girls Meet

In the girls’ team scores, Rock Springs finished sixth with 41 points, and Green River eighth with 32 points. Worland won the 13-team event scoring 140.5 points.

Top Ten Highlights:

1600 Meter Run: 8. Izzy Murdoch (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles: 4. Presley Nacey (RS)

4X400 Meter Relay: 6. Rock Springs (Aria Wheeler, Deagyn Sperry, Bella Knox-Zanetti, Cambri Pedersen)

4X800 Meter Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Deagyn Sperry, Bella Know-Zanetti, Cambri Pedersen, Aria Wheeler), 3. Green River (Elie Quiroz, Lily Murdock, Gwendalynn Lopez, Izzy Murdock)

High Jump: 9. Karly Callahan (RS), 10. Ellie Quiroz (GR)

Pole Vault: 2. Mikayla Dockter (GR)

Long Jump: 1. Brynn Bider (RS)

Triple Jump: 5. Gabryella Bates (RS), 8. Eva Murray (GR)

Shot Put: 3. Lillian Allison (GR), 4. Justice Battle (RS), 6. Sophia Arnold (GR), Presley Frink (RS)

Discuss: 2. Lillian Allison (GR), 9. Avery Elmore (RS)





Boys Meet

Rock Springs placed third in the boys’ team competition with 77 points. Green River scored 6 points for 13th place. Natrona County was the top boys’ team, scoring 183 points.

Top Ten Highlights:

100 Meter Dash: 5. Maddix Blazovich (RS)

200 Meter Dash: 5. Maddiz Blazovich (RS), 8. Raab Poignee (GR)

400 Meter Dash: 2. Kalub Padilla (RS), 4. Trew Thompson (RS)

110 Meter Hurdles: 3. Jonas Slater (RS), 6. Chandler Smith (RS)

300 Meter Hurdles: 5. Jona Slater (RS), 10 Chandler Smith (RS)

4X400 Meter Relay: 6. Rock Springs (Jake Swenson, Degan Smith, Bennett Bonsell, Owen Berry)

High Jump: 5. Chandler Smith (RS), 8. Jonas Slatter (RS)

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich (RS), 4. Keegan Gailey (GR)

Long Jump: 6. Kale Andersen (RS), 7. Brycen Stenson, 10. Kaleb Prayton

Triple Jump: 2. Goodness Okere, 3. Chandler Smith

Shot Put: 7. Ethan Saunders, 8. Ranger Elkings

Boys Discuss: 6. Wesley Muir (RS)