Tigers And Wolves Receive Football Poll Votes, Pronghorns Steady At #2

Rock Spring, WY (10/3/19) – The latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out. Once again local area high school football teams are making their presence known.

In 4A, Rock Springs, 3-2, is still in the sixth position with Gillette’s Thunder Basin, 5-0, number one. The 3A poll has Star Valley, 5-0, still number one. Green River at 1-3, who lost to top-rated Star Valley last Friday, did receive votes this week and falls in at number seven.

Mountain View, at 4-0, is still number one in the 2A football rankings with Lovell, 3-2, and Big Piney, 3-2, in the top five.

In the 6-Man rankings, undefeated Farson-Eden, 4-0, is number two again this week behind top-rated Little Snake River, (4-0).

To see the complete poll and the vote breakdown, go to WyoPreps.com.