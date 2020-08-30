Tigers and Wolves results from Saturday’s Green River cross county meet

Wyo

Wyo34News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers boys cross county team took third place in Saturday’s Green River Invitational Cross County meet. The host Wolves finished fifth out the 12 teams competing. Lander won the team title with 54 points with Evanston second with 72 team points. Rock Springs totaled 122 points with Green River ending with 144 points. Lyman finished fourth with 127 points and Mountain View sixth totaling 179 points

Advertisement

Lander’s Kaleb Simonson won the race with Siler Weaver of Evanston finishing second. Charles Fossey led the Tigers with a tenth place individual finish. Green River’s Greg Sherwin finished sixth to pace the Wolves.

Other Tigers and Wolves who finished in the top 50 of 137 runners who competed: 23 – Zach Tranchitella (RS), 26 – Ethan Sholey (RS), 27 – Taden Morrell (RS), 31 – Nathan Stevenson (GR), 32 – Ezekiel Reading (GR), 36 – Edmon Huang (RS), 39 – Evin Hansen (GR), 48 – Mauricio Perez (RS).

Advertisement

In the girl’s meet, Jackson dominated the meet scoring a team total of 21 points. Evanston was a distant second with 72 points. Green River’s Lady Wolves took seventh place with 217 points with Rock Springs eight totaling 219 points. Mountain View finished sixth at 195 points, and Lyman was ninth in the ten-team competition with 255 points.

The girls race winner was Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins. Jackson’s Muriel Jones of Jackson was second. The Lady Braves runners would finish second, third, fourth, and fifth. Green River’s Madison Yoak took sixth place with Kayla Smith’s 18th place marking the top Tiger finish.

Other Tigers and Wolves who finished in the top 50 of 99 runners who competed: 21 – Madison Bauers (GR), 24 – Aubireelle Maes (RS), 48 – Jayleight Wright (GR), 49 – Alex Riley (RS).