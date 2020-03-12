Tigers and Wolves results from Wednesday’s State Spirit Competition

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 12, 2020) — Yesterday at the Casper Events Center, the 4A 2020 State Spirit Championships took place. Both Rock Springs and Green River High School competed in events. Here are their results.

Hip Hop Dance: 1. Kelly Walsh, 2. Rock Springs, 4. Green River

Jazz Dance: 1. Kelly Walsh, 2. Rock Springs, 5. Green River

All Girl Cheer: 1. Cheyenne South, 2. Rock Springs, 5. Green River

Game Day Cheer: 1. Laramie, 4. Green River, 8. Rock Springs

Co-Ed Cheer: 1. Cheyenne South, 2. Green River, 7. Rock Springs

To see complete results of the 4A, 3A and 2A competition, click here.