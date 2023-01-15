Tigers and Wolves Saturday swim results from Cheyenne

Wyo4News photo

January 15, 2023 — Rock Springs and Green River boys’ swim teams competed in the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday at East High School. In the team competition, Green River finished third with 290 points. Rock Springs was fifth at 203 points. Laramie won the meet (462) with Cheyenne Central second (384). Nine teams competed in the meet.

Top Five Rock Springs and Green River results:

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 3. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 4. Kyle Knight (GR), 5. Keegan Gaily (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 4. Zeke Reading (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 3. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 5. Ryan Fischer (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Pedersen, Stephans, Seiloff, Spicer)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 5. Zeke Reading (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Green River (Fischer, Gilmore, Zimmerman, Young), 5. Rock Springs (Spicer, Pederson, Stephens, Seiloff)



