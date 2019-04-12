Tigers and Wolves Soccer To Host Casper Schools Today and Saturday

Rock Springs, WY (4/12/19) – Area high school soccer teams are back on the pitch today and Saturday as both Rock Springs and Green River will play host to Casper schools. Today and Saturday’s matches will count in the 4A West conference standings.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will meet Casper Natrona today. The boys match at 3:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High with the girls match at 5:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Meanwhile, Green River will tangle with Casper Kelly Walsh. The Lady Wolves at 3:00 p.m. and the boys at 5:00 p.m. Both matches will be played at Wolves Stadium.

Advertisement

The teams will switch opponents for Saturday’s play.