Tigers and Wolves split team tennis contests

September 6, 2023 — Green River played host to Rock Springs Tuesday in high school tennis, with both schools notching victories. Green River won the girl’s team competition 4-1, with Rock Springs taking the boy’s team event 4-1.

Girl’s results:

Singles #1 Brianna Strauss (GR) defeated Karlie Nndrup (RS) 2-1

Singes #2 Abby Jones (RS) defeated Grace Gomez (GR) 2-0

Doubles #1 – Hannah Skinner/Lilly Harris (GR) defeated Rosie Barker/Makaylee Hitt (RS) 2-0

Doubles #2 – Jocelyn Peterson/Raygan Cochrun (GR) defeated Cummorah Shuler/Kyndall Turnwall (RS) 2-0

Doubles #3 – Brynley Beutel/Sydney Lopex (GR) defeated Brixon Frazier/Kate Killpack (RS) 2-0

Boy’s results:

Singles #1 – Chris Wilson (GR) defeated Chandler Smith (RS) 2-0

Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbrak (RS) defeated Dyland Archibald (GR) 2-0

Doubles #1 – Tyler Davies/Jared Swaffard (RS) defeated Jake Nielsen/Tanner Hokanson (GR) 2-0

Doubles #2 – Trip Baker/Jack Aanerud (RS) defeated Andrew Neher/Gabe Maez (GR) 2-0

Doubles #3 – Dalan Wiberg/Emilio Corona (RS) defeated Kaiden Dodson/Dusten Berg (GR) 2-0