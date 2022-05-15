Tigers and Wolves track results from the 4A West Region

May 15, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River High School competed in Casper Friday and Saturday in the 4A West Regional Track and Field Meet. In the boy’s team score competition Rock Springs finished in third place with Green River in sixth place. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished sixth with Green River seventh.

Complete team scores:

Girls – 1. Natrona County 224, 2. Cody 98, 3. Star Valley 89, 4. Evanston 84, 5. Jackson 79, 6. Rock Springs 65, 7. Green River 47, 8. Riverton 13

Boys – 1. Natrona County 169, 2. Evanston 132.5, 3. Rock Springs 109, 4. Cody 95, 5. Star Valley 68.5, 6. Green River 55, 7. Riverton 34, 8. Jackson 33

The 4A Wyoming State Track and Field Championship will take place this Thursday through Saturday in Casper.

Here are the top placing for RSHS and GRHS track and field athletes:

Girls 100 Meter Dash – 6. Gracie Nightingale (RS), 7. Brynn Bider (RS)

Girls 200 Meter Dash – 4. Dulce Olivas (RS), 7. Annette Proa (RS)

Girls 800 Meter Run – 6. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

Girls 1600 Meter Run – 8. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles – 4. Lillian Munoz (GR)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles – 1. Lillian Munoz (GR), 4. Presley Nacey (RS), 6. Madison Murdock (GR), 8. Karley Callahan (RS)

Girls 4X100 Meter Relay – 2. Rock Springs (Bider, Olivas, Nightingale Proa)

Girls 3X400 Meter Realy – 5. Rock Springs (Proa, Bider, Maes, Hamblin)

Girls 4X800 Meter Relay – 6. Green River (Iwen, M. Murdock, L. Murdock, Tibbets)

Girls 1600 Meter Sprint Medley – 3. Rock Springs (Nightingale, Olivas, Hamblin, Maes), 7. Green River (Gibson, Rosa, Munoz, I. Murdock)

Girls High Jump – 1. Kaela Gibson (GR), 6. Autumn Casey (GR), 7. Mikayla Dockter (GR)

Girls Pole Vault – 4. Ava Andrews (RS), 8. Mikayla Dockter (GR)

Girl Long Jump – 1. Brynn Bider (RS)

Girls Shot Put – 5. Justice Battle (RS), 6. Lillian Allison (GR), 7. Avery Elmore (RS), 8. Saylor Dewitt (RS)

Girls Discuss – 6. Avery Elmore (RS), 7.Lillian Allison (GR)

Boys 200 Meter Dash – 5. Saben Carlsen (RS)

Boys 400 Meter Dash – 1. Andrew Skorca (RS), 4. Saben Carlsen (RS), 8. Kalub Padilla (RS)

Boys 800 Meter Run – 4. Charles Fossey (RS)

Boys 1600 Meter Run – 2. Charles Fossey (RS)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles – 3. Hayden Roberts (GR), 6. Christopher Wilson (GR)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles – 4. Christopher Wilson (GR), 6. Hayden Roberts (GR)

Boys 4X100 Meter Relay – 5. Rock Springs (Killpack, Graves, Okere, Anderson), 6. Green River Schieve, Finley, Lennon, Roberts)

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay – 3. Rock Springs (Carlsen, Tygum, Killpack, Skorcz)

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay – 5. Rock Springs (Tygum, Croft, Sholey, Fossey)

Boys 1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay – 1. Rock Springs (Killpack, Carlsen, Skorcz, Fossey), 6. Green River (Gailey, Lennon, Stevenson, Allison)

Boys High Jump – 4. Porter Chubb, 5. Hayden Roberts (GR)

Boys Pole Vault – 1. Holmes Maddix (RS), 8. Kyle Cahill (RS)

Boys Long Jump – 3. Christopher Wilson (GR), 5. Braden Killpack (RS), 7. Goodness Okere (RS)

Boys Triple Jump – 1. Christopher Wilson (GR), 4. Goodness Okere (RS)

Boys Shot Put – 3. Colton Carlsen (RS), 4. Brendan Faigle (RS), 6. Dillion Davis (GR), 7. Cole Murray (GR)

Boys Discuss Throw – 1. Carlsen Colton (RS), 3. Cole Murray (GR), 5. Eddy Jacob, 8. Dillion Davis