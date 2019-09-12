Tigers Back In 4A Football Poll, Pronghorns Hold Steady In 6-Man

Rock Springs, WY (9/12/19) – After an impressive home win over previously number five rated Laramie last Friday night, the Rock Springs Tigers have earned their way back into this week’s 4A WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll, at number five. The Tigers were rated number five in the preseason poll but fell out after their opening game loss at Sheridan.

Casper Natrona remains number one in the 4A poll followed by Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, and Sheridan.

In the 6-Man football poll, Farson-Eden remained number three this week despite their 55-6 opening season win over Guernesey-Sunrise. Little Snake River is number one again this week.

In the 3A rankings, Green River did not receive any votes this week after their 10-7 loss at Lander last Friday Star Valley retains the number one spot.

Mountain View is number two this week in the 2A poll. Last week they shared the number one spot with Buffalo, which now holds sole possession of the top spot.

Big Horn is the top team in the 1A rankings.

To see the complete ranking and voting totals, visit WyoPreps.com.