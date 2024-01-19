Tigers basketball tonight and Cowboys swimming in Green River today

Wyo4News Photo

January 19, 2024– Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs basketball teams will play on their home court today against Riverton at Tiger Arena. The girls are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m., and the boys will follow with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. The games will be the first played by the Tigers in the 4A Northwest Quadrant play.

The Riverton girls come into Friday’s matchup at 0-1 in quadrant play and 1-9 overall. The Riverton boys are 1-0 in the quadrant while sporting a 6-6 season mark. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are 1-9 in the non-quadrant season, with the Tiger boys at 3-8.

In other area High School basketball games, Mountain View will play at home against Pinedale.

The University of Wyoming Swimming in Green River

The University of Wyoming Cowboys will be at the Green River Aquatic Center for an Outreach Meet with the University of Utah. This event is free to the public and will begin at 2:00 p.m.