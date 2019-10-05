Tigers beat Campbell County Camels 28-7

Tigers quarterback Seth Hymas carries the ball early in the homecoming game Friday against the Campbell County Camels. The Tigers topped the Camels 28-7. (Wyo4News Photos/Ann Jantz)

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School Tigers football team came to their homecoming game ready to play and play they did, topping the Campbell County Camels 28-7.

The Camels could not find an answer to the Tigers’ dominating defense, shown here bringing down a Camels player.

The Camels did not have an answer to the Tigers’ defense, which was ranked the No. 1 class 4A defense coming into the game, with 203 yards allowed per game. The Tigers defense strength really dominated, with the Camels ending the game with only 76 total yards of offense.

 

The first quarter to the game got off to a slow start, battling high winds and cold air. Rock Springs managed the first touchdown of the game with barely 4 second left in the quarter, 7-0

The Camels responded in the second quarter, making a touchdown with 8:06 on the clock. After a successful PAT, the teams were tied 7-7.

Blaine Richards, #40, keeps his eye on the ball. He successfully caught the ball and went in for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Blaine Richards fights off a Camel defender but not before scoring for the Tigers.

From this point, the Camels could not figure out how to get past the Tiger defense and would remain scoreless the rest of the game.

The Tigers came back to score another toughdown with 3:08 left in the second quarter, and a successful PAT put the Tigers up again 14-7.

The Tigers went back onto the field after halftime with something to prove. Starting on their own 5-yard line, they drove 95 yards for a rushing touchdown by Chase Petty, bringing the score now to 21-7.

 

Collin Madsen gets ready to punt the ball, held in place by teammate Dylan Christopherson due to gusting wind.

The Camels could not keep pace, and the Tiigers threw a final touchdown by quarterback Seth Hymas with 9 minutes still to play. The final score of 28-7 would stand the rest of the game, as both teams struggled against 50 mph wind gusts.

Up next for the Tiger is a home conference game against the 4A number one team Gillette Thunder Basin on Oct. 11. Game time is 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Seth Hymas running the ball.

 

Landon Toth, #25, looks for a way past a Camel defender.
Seth Hymas throwing a pass.
Cheer squad members pump of the crowd at Friday’s homecoming game.
Rock Springs High School Marching Band members fight the cold to add a bit of color during the game.

