Tigers beat Campbell County Camels 28-7

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School Tigers football team came to their homecoming game ready to play and play they did, topping the Campbell County Camels 28-7.

The Camels did not have an answer to the Tigers’ defense, which was ranked the No. 1 class 4A defense coming into the game, with 203 yards allowed per game. The Tigers defense strength really dominated, with the Camels ending the game with only 76 total yards of offense.

The first quarter to the game got off to a slow start, battling high winds and cold air. Rock Springs managed the first touchdown of the game with barely 4 second left in the quarter, 7-0

The Camels responded in the second quarter, making a touchdown with 8:06 on the clock. After a successful PAT, the teams were tied 7-7.

From this point, the Camels could not figure out how to get past the Tiger defense and would remain scoreless the rest of the game.

The Tigers came back to score another toughdown with 3:08 left in the second quarter, and a successful PAT put the Tigers up again 14-7.

The Tigers went back onto the field after halftime with something to prove. Starting on their own 5-yard line, they drove 95 yards for a rushing touchdown by Chase Petty, bringing the score now to 21-7.

The Camels could not keep pace, and the Tiigers threw a final touchdown by quarterback Seth Hymas with 9 minutes still to play. The final score of 28-7 would stand the rest of the game, as both teams struggled against 50 mph wind gusts.

Up next for the Tiger is a home conference game against the 4A number one team Gillette Thunder Basin on Oct. 11. Game time is 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.