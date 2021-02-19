Tigers boys finish up their swim season at 4A State in Laramie

Advertisement

February 19, 2021 — Today was the final day of the season for the Rock Springs Tigers boys swim team as they competed in the Championship Finals and Consolation Championship Finals of the 4A State Swimming and Diving Championship in Laramie.

Laramie won their fourth straight team title with head coach Tom Hudson named the 4A Coach of the Year. Casper Kelly Walsh was the runner-up with Cheyenne Central third.

Tigers State Championship and Consolation Championship Results

200 Yard Medley Relay: 9. Rock Springs (Erral Asper, Carter McBurnett, Jeran Spicer, Dailen Pederson

200 Yard Freestyle: 9. John Spicer

100 Yard Freestyle: 5. John Spicer

500 Yard Freestyle: 7. Gunner Seiloff, 11. Kyler Maedche, 12. Jeran Spicer

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Rock Springs (John Spicer, Dailen Pederson, Erral Asper, Gunner Seiloff)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 7. Rock Springs (Gunner Seiloff, Kyler Maedche, Erral Asper, John Spicer)

