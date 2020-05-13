Tigers Class of 2020 begins graduation ceremonies today through Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — Graduation ceremonies will begin today for seniors at Rock Springs High School and continue Thursday and Friday. Over the next three days, Tiger seniors, and their families, will have individual times in which they will receive their diplomas and take the traditional walk across the stage. Seniors will also use this time to do a final school check out and return school items.

Black Butte High School will have their individual graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 19 with Farson-Eden’s individual senior graduations taking place on Wednesday, May 20.

This coming Monday afternoon, May 18, there will be a parade through downtown Rock Springs by members of the Class of 2020 from both Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools.

On Tuesday evening the Sweetwater County School District #1 released a final update video featuring Superintendent Kelly McGovern, District #1 HR Director Nicole Bolton, and District #1 CIO Stephanie Tolman. Graduation and items are discussed in the video.

To view the video, click here.