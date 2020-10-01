Tigers climb, Pronghorns and Buffalos stay #1 in football polls

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 1, 2020) — After last Friday’s road win at Casper Natrona, the Rock Springs Tigers find themselves ranked at #5 in this week’s 4A WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll. Cheyenne Central continues to lead the 4A poll, followed by Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, and Sheridan. Rock Springs will host unranked Laramie Friday night.

Farson-Eden is the unanimous choice for the top spot in this week’s 6-Man poll. The Pronghorns will travel to second-ranked Kaycee Friday afternoon. Meeteetse, Encampment, and Duboise round out the top five.

Mountain View held on to the #1 ranking in the 2A Poll. The Buffalos will travel to Pinedale Friday evening. Torrington is #2 with Big Piney #3, Upton-Sundance #4, and Lyman sitting at #5. Lyman will host Kemmerer Friday afternoon.

There were no changes in the 3A Poll with Jackson on top, followed by Cody, Powell, Star Valley, and Douglas. Green River lands at number seven following their road win at Evanston. The Wolves will host top-rated Jackson Friday night evening.

To see the complete WyoPreps.com rankings, click here.