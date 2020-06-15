Tigers’ coach DeKrey voted into 2020 Coaches Hall of Fame

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — As reported by WyoPreps.com, one of four coaches voted into the Wyoming Coaches Association 2020 Hall of Fame is from Rock Springs High School. Brad DeKrey will join Jason Humbel (Kaycee High School), Scott McKinzie (Powell High School), and John Hepp (Buffalo High School) at enshrinement ceremonies next summer, along with the yet to be announced Class of 2021.

Advertisement

DeKrey has been coaching cross county and indoor/outdoor track at Rock Springs High School since 1987. He was voted the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2019 and was a finalist for the award three other times. He has also won seven Wyoming Coaches Association “Coach of the Year Awards.”

His teams have won seven Wyoming State Championships and finished runner-up 12 other times.

Advertisement

Click here to read a recent Wyo4News “5 Questions with…” article with Brad DeKrey.

To read more about all four Wyoming Coaches Association 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, click here.