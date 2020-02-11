Tigers Dancers make Wyoming all state dance team

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) – Coach Laura Christensen and Coach Amber Serna announced on Tuesday, 5 Tiger Dancers have made the 2019-2020 Wyoming All State Dance Team. The dancers go through an audition process. These processes include, grades, GPA, coaches’ evaluations, video dance, and video technique skills all go into this deciding process.

From around the state 22 dancers are chosen, 5 of which from Rock Springs High School, those cheerleaders are, Alexa Fuja – Senior Captain, Bella Spicer – Junior Co Captain, Jordyn Petty – Junior Co Captain, Bryannyn Stauffer – Junior, Megan Leavitt – Junior.

These dancers will perform at the 2019-2020 State Championships on March 11th in Casper, WY.