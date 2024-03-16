Tigers delayed soccer season starts this morning

March 16, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Due to road and weather conditions, the Rock Springs Soccer Jamboree will be a one-day event. Here is the revised schedule for today’s games at Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Rock Springs Junior High School (RSJH). The schedule is dependent on field conditions.

Girls Schedule

Rock Springs vs. Laramie (RSHS) 9 a.m.

Star Valley vs. Evanstone (RSJH) 9 a.m.

Cheyenne South vs. Evanston (RSJH) 1 p.m.

Laramie vs. Star Valley (RSJH) 3 p.m.

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne South (RSHS) 5 p.m.

Boys Schedule

Rock Springs vs. Laramie (RSHS) 11 a.m.

Star Valley vs. Evanston (RSJH) 11 a.m.

Cheyenne South vs. Evanston (RSHS) 3 p.m.

Laramie vs. Star Valley (RSJH) 5 p.m.

Cheyenne South vs. Rock Springs (RSHS) 7 p.m.

** Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View soccer teams will start their seasons next week.