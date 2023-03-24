Tigers dropped soccer contests/Green River Jamboree Saturday

March 24, 2023 — The Rock Springs Tigers began their soccer season Thursday, hosting Jackson. The Broncs would win both contests, 3-1 over the Lady Tigers 3-1 and 1-0 in overtime over the Tiger boys 1-0. Both Rock Springs teams will look to rebound today with home matches against Star Valley.

Green River soccer teams were scheduled to play today and Saturday in Worland at the Pinnacle Cup soccer tournament, but that event has been canceled. So instead, Green River will host a Saturday Soccer Jamboree featuring boys and girls teams from Lyman, Rawlins, and Pinedale, as well as the Wolves. Varsity and junior varsity games will start at 10 a.m. at Wolves Stadium.

Girls Softball News

Today and Saturday’s Rock Springs and Green River girls’ softball games against Natrona County and Kelly Walsh have been postponed to early April 7 and 8.