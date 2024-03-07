Tigers, Eagles, and Buffalos open girls’ state tournament play this morning

March 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Play begins today at the 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments in Casper. The girls’ tournaments will feature Rock Springs, Mountain View, and Lyman. The 4A and 3A boys tournaments also start today, but no area teams qualified.

Thursday 4A Girls State Tournament Schedule (at Casper College)

Rock Springs (#3 West) vs. Sheridan (#2 East)

Cody (#1 West) vs. Laramie (#4 East)

Star Valley (#2 West) vs Cheyenne East (#3 East)

Kelly Walsh (#4 West) vs. Campbell County (#1 East)

* Cody is the defending 4A State Champion

Thursday 3A Girls State Tournament Schedule (at the Ford Wyoming Center)

Mountain View (#2 West) vs. Torrington (#3 East)

Lyman (#4 West) vs. Douglas (#1 East)

Powell (#3 West) vs. Buffalo (#2 East)

Pinedale (#1 West) vs. Wheatland (#4 East)

* Douglas is the defending 3A State Champion