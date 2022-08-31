Tigers, Eagles, and Pronghorns remain in football rankings

August 31, 2022 — It is on to week number two for some Wyoming high school teams and opening week for others. Rock Springs and Lyman scored victories last Friday and stayed within their class rankings in this week’s WyoPreps.com football polls.

Class 4A

Rock Springs defeated Casper Kelly Walsh on the road 42-7 last Friday night and held on to the #5 spot this week. This Friday’s home opener will be a real test for the Tigers as they host #4 Thunder Basin, a 42-0 winner last Friday over Cheyenne South. Cheyenne East is this week’s new #1, followed by former top vote-getter Sheridan. Natrona County is rated #3.

Class 3A

Cody is still on top of the 3A poll with Star Valley #2, Douglas #3, Powell #4, and Buffalo #5. Green River did not receive any votes this week after last Friday’s 42-7 loss to Uintah, Utah. The Wolves will host Lander Friday night.

Class 2A

Defending state champ, Lyman defeated Malad, Idaho, 14-0 last Friday and remained in the top spot of this week’s 2A poll. The Eagles will play at Big Bear Lake, Idaho, on Friday. Lovell is #2 this week, followed by Cokeville, Tongue River, and Big Horn, and Torrington tied for #5. Mountain View did not receive any votes this week and will open their season at Wheatland.

6-Man

Farson-Eden will have to wait another week to open their season as they have a bye this week. The Pronghorns are tied for fifth in the current poll with Burlington. Little Snake River is on top of the poll, followed by Dubois, Encampment, and Meeteetse.

