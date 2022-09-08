Tigers, Eagles, Buffalos, and Pronghorns in latest football polls

September 8, 2022 — Area team continued to make their presence known in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Polls.

4A Poll – Despite losing their first game of the season last Friday, the Rock Springs Tigers football team held on to its #5 position in the latest WyoPreps 4A football rankings. The Tigers lost to Thunder Basin, who climbed from #4 to #3 in this week’s poll. Cheyenne East and Sheridan remain #1 and #2, respectively. Natrona County dropped from #3 to #4. Rock Springs will travel to unranked Campbell County this Friday.

3A Poll – Cody remained #1 with Star Valley #2 again this week. Worland (#3) and Jackson (#4) moved into the top five for the first time. Buffalo stayed at #5. Green River did not receive any votes this week. The Wolves will host Rawlins Friday.

2A Poll – Lyman fell to #2 in this week’s 2A poll after having their 20-game win streak snapped at Bear Lake, Idaho. Lovell is the new top team, with Cokeville staying at #3 and Lovell at #4. Mountain View moved into the #5 spot. Lyman will travel to Pinedale on Friday, while Mountain View will host Rich, Utah.

6-Man Poll – Farson-Eden is still ranked #5. After being idle last week, the Pronghorns will play their first game of the season Saturday at home against Encampment, ranked #3 this week. Little Snake River leads the 6-Man Poll, followed by Dubois. Burlington is #4.

Compete WyoPreps Poll