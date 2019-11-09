Tigers eliminated, Mt. View advances in state volleyball tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 9, 2019) – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball season ended Friday afternoon in Casper. The Lady Tigers suffered a tight 3-1 loss to Riverton in a loser-out game at the 4A Wyoming State Championship Volleyball Tournament. Set scores were 21-25, 24-26, 28-26, 21-25.

Riverton moves on to the Saturday morning Consolation Championship match against Cheyenne East. Gillette’s Thunder Basin and two-time defending champion Casper Kelly Walsh will battle for the 4A state title.

In the Class 3A tournament, Mountain View advanced to the Consolation Championship match with a 3-1 win over Torrington Friday. Mountain View will go up against Douglas early Saturday morning. Pinedale lost 3-1 to Rawlins in the semi-finals Friday and will play Torrington today for third place. Rawlins will meet Worland for the 3A championship.

In the 2A tournament, Sundance plays Wind River in the championship match while Saratoga meets Cokeville for the 1A state title.