Tigers fall, Lady Wolves win at Friday’s Regionals, 4A & 3A Saturday schedule

Wyo4News Photo

March 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Friday 4A West Regional Girls Basketball

Green River 61 – Jacskon 15 (Jackson eliminated)

Star Valley 41 – Rock Springs 31 (Rock Springs to loser bracket)

Riverton 49 – Evanston 29 (Evanston eliminated)

Cody 59 – Kelly Walsh 37 (Kelly Walsh to loser bracket)

–

Saturday 4A West Region Girls Basketball

Green River vs. Rock Springs (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

Riverton vs. Kelly Walsh (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

*The winners of the above two games will play for third and fourth place

Star Valley vs. Cody (Championship)

Friday 4A West Regional Boys Basketball

Cody 54 – Green River 51 (Green River eliminated)

Jackson 61 – Rock Springs 51 (Rock Springs to loser bracket)

Evanston 51 – Kelly Walsh 38 (Kelly Walsh eliminated)

Star Valley 62 – Riverton 44 (Riverton to loser bracket)

Saturday 4A West Regional Boys Basketball

Rock Springs vs. Evanston (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

Cody vs. Riverton (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

*The winners of the above two games will play for third and fourth place

Star Valley vs. Jackson (Championship)

Friday 3A West Regional Girls Basketball

Pinedale 47 – Lyman 23 (Lyman to loser bracket)

Mountain View 45 – Powell 42 (Powell to loser bracket)

Lovell 42 – Wroland 35 (Worland eliminated)

Thermopolis 37 – Lander 35 (Lander eliminated)

Saturday 3A West Regional Girls Basketball

Lyman vs. Thermopolis (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

Lovell vs. Powell (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

*The winners of the above two games will play for third and fourth place

Mountain View vs. Pindeale (Championship)

Friday 3A West Regional Boys Basketball

Lander 61 – Lyman 50 (Lyman eliminated)

Thermopolis 56 – Mountain View 54 (Mountain View eliminated)

Powell 71 – Worland 39 (Worland to loser bracket)

Lovell 62 – Pinedale 48 (Pinedale to loser bracket)

Saturday 3A West Regional Boys Basketball

Thermopolis vs. Worland (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

Lander vs. Pinedale (winner qualifies for state, loser eliminated)

*The winners of the above two games will play for third and fourth place

Powell vs. Lovell (Championship)