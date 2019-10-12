Tigers fall to Thunder Basin 24-14

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs High School Tigers Football team came on strong but couldn’t hold on to a first-quarter lead, falling to top-ranked Gillette Thunder Basin Bolts 24-14.

The Bolts seemed stunned by the Tigers’ quick start in the first quarter of Friday night’s game. Justis Reese scored first off a pass from quarterback Seth Hymas, and with a successful PAT and eight minutes still left in the quarter the Tigers were off to a promising start, 7-0.

Minutes later, Landon Toth recovered a Bolt fumble, which set the Tigers up for another touchdown and good PAT, bringing the score to 14-0 with 3:25 left on the clock. Running in the touchdown was Collin Madsen.

Thunder Basin would remain scoreless in the second quarter except for a lucky safety after a Rock Springs punt return was kicked into the face of a Bolt player and rolled back into the end zone. The safety made the score 14-2, and the score stayed that way until halftime.

The Bolts came roaring back with a vengeance after the half, managing to score three touchdowns in quick succession. They went up 24-14 in the third quarter and then held on to that lead throughout the rest of the game.

The Tigers’ defense continued to show their dominance in the fourth quarter, holding Thunder Basin to 24 points.

Next week the Tigers will be on the road in a conference game with Cheyenne East on Friday, Oct. 18. Game time is 6 p.m.