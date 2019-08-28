Tigers Fifth In First WyoPreps.com 4A Football Poll

Rock Springs, WY (8/28/19) – The Wyoming 4A high school football season starts up this Friday. Today the first WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll was released showing the 4A pre-season favorite is defending state champion, Casper Natrona.

The Mustangs were the close choice over Gillette’s Thunder Basin with Sheridan number three. Cheyenne East, at number four, and the Rock Springs Tigers round out the top five. The Tigers will travel to Sheridan on Friday night.

The 3A rankings have Star Valley, the 3A defending champ, on top followed by Jackson, Cody, Douglas and Torrington.

In 2A, 2018 state champion Buffalo and Mountain View share the top spot with Greybull, Thermopolis, and Gennrock in position three through five respectively.

Big Horn, another defending state champion, is number one in the 1A pre-season rankings Upton-Sundance number two. Cokeville is number three, Pine Bluffs number four and Lusk at number five.

Little Snake River holds the number slot in the 6-Man ratings with H.E.M number two. Last year’s 6-Man state champion Farson-Eden is number three with Meeteetse at number four and Hulett number five.

While the 4A teams will start their nine-game regular-season schedules Friday, all other classes will have either zero-week games or scrimmages this week with results not counting toward their season won/loss records.