Tigers finish in top 5 at indoor track meet in Campbell County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 17, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School boys and girls indoor track teams had top five finishes in Campbell County on Saturday.

Advertisement

The boys placed third with a score of 58. Sheridan High School placed first with a score of 287 and Thunder Basin High School placed second with a score of 103.

The Lady Tigers placed tied for fourth with Pinedale, totaling 44 points. Sheridan High School took first with a total of 209.33, Thunder Basin High School placed second with 169.83 points and Buffalo High School placed third with a score of 46.83.

Click here to view the full meet results.