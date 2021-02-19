Tigers first day 4A State Swim Meet results

Advertisement

February 19, 2021 — Here are the Rock Springs Tigers’ first-day results at the 4A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie. The finals are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today.

The Tigers John Spicer will be in the Championship Finals of the 100-yard Freestyle along with the Tigers 200 Yard Freestyle relay team.

Tigers results:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 8. – Rock Springs (Erral Asper, Carter McBurnett, Jeran Spicer, Dailen Pederson)

200 Yard Free Style: 9. John Spicer, 15. Gunner Seiloff

200 Yard IM: 13. Jeran Spicer, 18. Dailen Pederson, 22. Carter McBurnett

100 Yard Butterfly: 16. Dailen Pederson

100 Yard Freestyle: 4. John Spicer -Championship Finals Qualifier, 11. Jeran Spicer

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Rock Springs (John Spicer, DAilen Pederson, Erral Asper, Gunner Seiloff) – Championship Finals Qualifier

100 Yard Backstroke: 13. Erral Asper

100 Yard Breaststroke: 23. Carter McBurnett

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 7. Rock Springs (Gunner Seiloff, Jeran Spicer, Erral Asper, John Spicer.