Tigers football, area tennis and golf teams can start practice today

August 7, 2023 — Today is the first day Wyoming high school 4A football teams and fall tennis and golf teams can start practice sessions. All other Class 3A and below football teams, all classes of girls swimming and diving, volleyball, and cross country teams can begin their practice session next Monday, August 14.

Tigers Football

Class 4A Rock Springs will begin their season with a new head coach. Theodore Holmstrom takes over the Tigers head coach position after Mark Lenhardt announced his resignation from the team in March. Lenhardt is now the head coach job at Riverton High School.

Holmstrom comes to RSHS from Mobridge Pollack High School in South Dakota. He also spent time as the head coach of Lyman High School.

The Tigers, 3-7 in 2022, will open the 2023 season at home against Casper Kelly Walsh.

Wolves Football

Green River can start its practice session next Monday, August 14. The Wolves will also be under new leadership this season. Blaine Christensen takes over for Kevin Cuthbertson, who resigned after last season. Christensen was an assistant football coach at Rock Springs High School for the past three seasons.

Green River will have a zero-week meeting with Mountain View on Saturday, August 26, and start the regular season at Lander on Friday, September 1. The Wolves finished last season with a 2-7 mark.