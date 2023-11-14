Tigers football coach Holmstrom officially resigns

Wyo4News photo

November 14, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The official search for a new head football coach at Rock Springs High School is officially underway, with today’s announcement that Theodore Holmstrom has resigned from his coaching and teaching position.

It was announced that on September 8, Holmstrom had been placed on leave from his coaching and teaching duties pending the results of an investigation conducted by Sweetwater County School District #1. No other details were or have since been released concerning the reason for the “leave.” Levi Stephens, an RSHS assistant coach, was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Tigers were 1-1 in Holmstrom’s brief stint as the head coach. The Tigers finished the season with a 3-7 record.

A press release from District 1 states that Holmstrom, who was hired by Rock Springs in May of 2023, said he has decided to return to Michigan, where his family continues to live.

“Ultimately, we decided that this is the best decision for our family,” Holmstrom said. “I appreciated this opportunity in Rock Springs, and I want to thank the coaches, staff, and especially, the athletes I was privileged to coach and students I was privileged to teach.”

RSHS Athletic Director Byron Bolen said he is now preparing for the coaching search.

“I know how important this decision is, and we’re going to take the time to do the most careful, thorough search possible, with our student-athletes being our top priority,” Bolen said. “When I joined Rock Springs as AD in May, I said that a strong athletics program can benefit not only the student-athletes but the entire school, staff, families, and community. That belief has only been reinforced in my time at RSHS. I look forward to sharing information about this search when I can.”