Tigers golf season kicks off/Local soccer teams to open season Saturday

August 12, 2022 — Rock Springs High School opened their golf season by playing in Thursday’s Snake River shootout in Afton. AJ Fletcher and Peyton Jenkins both shot 85 to lead the Tiger boy’s team. Hanmi Park, the only Lady Tiger golfer to compete, shot a 90.

Other Tigers scores: Luke St. Marie 90, Ethan Veesart 91, Kade Kramer 95, Hunter Faigi 97, Parker Costantino 98, and Dawson Fantin 101. As a team, the boys tallied 355 total strokes, which was the fifth best team score of the day, trailing Jackson, Riverton, Evanston, and Star Valley.

Green River competed Wednesday but did not compete on Thursday.

Rock Springs and Green River Tennis begins Saturday

Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams will open their seasons Saturday, hosting Jackson.