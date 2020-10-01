Tigers hosting Laramie Plainsmen Friday at Tiger Stadium

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) – For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Rock Springs High School football team traveled to Casper and picked up a victory against the Natrona County High School Mustangs last week.

“It was a great win for our program. Any time you can get the monkey off your back against a quality opponent – one of the programs that sets the standards for success in the state – it’s a huge win for us,” said Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt.

Of course, the Tigers didn’t spend a lot of time celebrating the big win. They host the Laramie High School Plainsmen on Friday at 6 p.m.

“We know that even though we played well last week, there’s a lot that we need to work on and correct. Hopefully we can come out and play even better this week,” Lenhardt said.

“You hope that after you get a win like that, guys are pretty good about themselves. But hopefully in a way that we want to keep improving and not complacency. Looking at Laramie, they’re a very scary team and a dangerous opponent. They haven’t put it together for all four quarters, but if they’re able to do it, I think they can be pretty tough.”

The Plainsmen bring in one of the most lethal running threats in the state. Senior running back Isaac Sells leads the state in rushing, so the Tigers will look to slow him down.

“The first thing you got to look at is their running game. Their offensive line is the biggest in the state. They’re huge up front. They got three triplets who play their center, right guard and right tackle. They’re all 280 pounds-plus. Their running back Isaac Sell is the leading rusher in the state. It’s going to be a tough challenge. They move the ball well on everybody,” Lenhardt said.

The coach added that putting points on the scoreboard is the key to victory. He said scoring 21 points probably won’t get the job done.

“We got to find a way to score. Hopefully we can score early and give our guys even more confidence,” he said, noting that the Tigers need to find their balance on the offensive side of the ball.

“Last week, we struggled throwing the football. We didn’t have to. We only threw it 11 times in the game because they were playing good defense and we were running the ball effectively,” he said. “We need to continue to do that, but we got to figure out a way to be balanced because I’m sure they’re going to load up the box and try to stop the run if we’re successful doing that.”

The Tigers will look to even up their record on Friday. They go into the matchup with a 2-3 record, while the Plainsmen enter the game with a 1-4 record.