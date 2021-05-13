Tigers look to make some noise in West Regional Tournament

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School Tigers soccer team is heading to Evanston this weekend to compete at the Class 4A West Regional tournament.

The Tigers enter the postseason tournament as the fourth seed with a 6-8 overall record and 5-7 in the west conference.

Their first challenge is No. 5 seed Evanston at noon today. If the Tigers can come up with the victory, they will face either No. 1 Kelly Walsh, who has a first-round bye, on Friday at 2 p.m.

If the Tigers keep it going all the way to championship, they will play either No. 2 Jackson, No. 3 Natrona County, No. 6 Star Valley or No. 7 Green River.

The West Regional tournament is being played at Bear Meadows City Park in Evanston.