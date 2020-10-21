Tigers move up in 4A football poll, Pronghorns/Buffalos still on top

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 21, 2020) — With victory comes reward. The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Polls have been released with good news for the Rock Springs Tigers. Coming off their fourth straight win, a 21-14 road victory over Cheyenne Central last Friday, the Tigers moved up to number three in this week’s 4A poll. Cheyenne East remained in the top spot with Thunder Basin No.2. Central fell from No. 3 to No. 4 with Sheridan rounding out the top five.

Top-rated Farson-Eden continued their dominance in 6-Man football with their 35-16 win over last week’s No. 2 Meeteetse. The Pronghorns again were the unanimous choice for No. 1, with Meeteetse remaining No. 2. Encampment, Kaycee, and Little Snake River complete the top five.

Mountain View continues to hold down the No.1 spots in this week’s 2A Poll. The Buffalos defeated Thermopolis 38-14 last Friday. Close-by rival Lyman continued in the No 2 slot after their 42-14 victory of Pinedale last week. Upton-Sundance continues at No. 3 with Big Horn and Lovell at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The 3A Poll still has Jackson in the top position, followed by Cody, Powell, Star Valley, and Douglas. Green River did not receive any votes.

To see the complete WyoPreps.com polls click here.