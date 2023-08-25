Tigers open football season tonight with other area sports teams starting seasons

August 25, 2023 — The fall season starts for many high school athletic teams today. The Rock Springs Tigers football team will open its 4A season tonight, hosting Casper Kelly Walsh at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Green River football will host Mountain View on Saturday at 10 a.m. in a zero-week contest. Class 3A and under schools will start their regular season next week. Also, on Saturday, Lyman will be home against Malad, Idaho, at 3 p.m. Farson-Eden is idle.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs and Green River volleyball teams will begin play at the two-day Cheyenne Invitational. Mountain View and Lyman volleyball teams will compete at the two-day Cokeville Invitational volleyball tournament.

Green River girls swimming and diving opens the season today at the Laramie Relays, while the Rock Springs girls swim team is at the Rawlins Pre-Invite today.

The cross country season will begin today for RSHS as the Tiger teams will compete in the KW Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain Mountain. Green River cross county will have its first competition next Thursday at the Lander Invite. Mountain View and Lyman cross county teams competed in Evanston on Thursday, but no results were available.

In local high school tennis today, Rock Springs and Green River will be in Casper playing Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.