Tigers place 6th at 4A State Championships

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING (February 27, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School wrestling team placed sixth at the 4A state tournament on Friday.

The team totaled 114 points and had two wrestlers taking the state championship in their respective weight class.

Broc Fletcher defeated Natrona County’s Kaden Orr for the light weight, 106-pound state championship.

AJ Kelly defeated Sheridan’s Justin Vela to claim the heavy weight, 285-pound state championship.

Natrona County won the state championship, totaling 247.5 team points. Sheridan placed second with 243.5 points and Thunder Basin placed third with 224 points.