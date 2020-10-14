Tigers/Pronghorns/Buffalos all hold positions in football polls

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 14, 2020) — The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Polls were released today, and last week’s ranked area high school teams held their positions. In fact, this week’s polls look identical to last week’s voting.

In 4A, Rock Springs’ 61-6 win over unranked Cheyenne South last Friday night kept the Tigers at No.5 this week. Cheyenne East is still on top, followed by Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, and Casper Natrona. Rock Springs is on the road again this Friday at No. 4 Cheyenne Central.

Farson-Eden continued their dominance in 6-Man football with their win over 62-28 win over Dubois. The Pronghorns were again the unanimous No. 1 in the WyoPreps 6-Man Poll. Meeteetse remained at No. 2 with Encampment, Kaycee, and Little Snake River rounding out the top five. Farson-Eden looks to hold on to that top spot at No. 2 Meeteetse Saturday afternoon.

In the 2A, Mountain View defeated former No. 5 Big Piney 37-21 last Friday and continues on top of the 2A Poll. Neighboring Lyman held on to the second position with Upton-Sundance and Torrington No. 3 and No.4. Lovell and Big Horn tied for the fifth spot. Friday, Mountain View travels to Thermopolis, Lyman is a Pinedale, and Lovell will be at Kemmerer.

In 3A, Jackson is No.1 with Powell, Cody, Star Valley, and Douglas numbers two through five. Green River did not receive any votes after last Friday’s home loss to top-rated Powell. Things are tough again this week for the Wolves as they travel to No. 3 Cody Friday night.

Click here to see the complete WyoPreps.com poll voting.