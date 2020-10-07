Tigers/Pronghorns/Buffalos hold steady in latest football polls

Wyo4News Staff,
(October 7, 2020) — Local teams held their ground in the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Polls.
In the 4A rankings, Rock Springs stayed at No. 5 this week after last Friday’s 36-15 home win over unranked Laramie. Cheyenne Central stayed No. 1, followed by Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, and Casper Natrona. Rock Springs will travel to Cheyenne South this Friday night.
The 6-Man rankings again have Farson Eden as the unanimous top choice. Last Friday, the Pronghorns scored a 47-13 victory of then No. 2 rated Kaycee. Meeteetse, Encampment, Kaycee, and Little Snake River fell into places two through five. The Pronghorns host Dubois Friday.
In 2A, Mountain received all but one first-place vote this week. The Buffalo defeated Pinedale 42-6 last Friday. Neighboring Lyman moved up to No. 2 this week, followed by Upton-Sundance, Torrington, and Big Piney. Mountain View will host No. 5 Big Piney this Friday afternoon while Lyman will host Thermopolis Saturday afternoon.
The 3A rankings have Jackson still on top after last Friday’s 63-17 win over Green River. Cody is second, followed by Powell, Douglas, and Star Valley. Unranked Green River will host No. 3 Powell this Friday in the Wolves Homecoming game.
