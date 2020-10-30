Tigers, Pronghorns, Eagles, and Buffalos start football playoffs today

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 30, 2020) — Today, the Wyoming high school football playoffs start-up and will feature many area teams.

In Class 4A, the Rock Springs Tigers (5-4) enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and travel to Sheridan (5-4) to battle the No. 4 Broncs. The Tigers lost 42-12 to Sheridan back on September 18. In other 4A games, Cheyenne East (No.1) is home against Laramie (No. 8), Thunder Basin (No. 3) will host Casper Natrona (No. 6) and Casper Kelly Walsh (No. 7) is on the road at Cheyenne Central (No. 2)

In Class 3A, the Green River Wolves did not qualify for this year’s playoffs. The 3A Quarterfinals playoff matchups have Worland (East No. 4) at Cody (West No.1), Lander (East No. 2) hosting Powell (West No. 3), Riverton (East No. 3) will be at Jackson (West No. 2), and Star Valley (West No. 4) plays at Douglas (East No. 1).

In the Class 2A playoffs, The Lyman Eagles are the No. 1 seed and will host Big Horn (East No. 4) this afternoon at 1 p.m. Mountain View (West No. 2) will host Wheatland (East No. 3) at 1 p.m. Lovell (West No. 3) travels to Upton-Sundance (East No. 2), and Cokeville (West No. 4) is at Torrington (East No. 1).

In the 6-Man class, Farson-Eden (West No.1) will look to continue their undefeated ways when they take on H.E.M. (East No. 4) today at 1 p.m. Other 6-Man matchups have Hulett (East No. 2) at home against Encampment (West No. 3), Guernsey-Sunrise (East No. 3) at Meeteetsee (West No. 2), and Little Snake River (West No. 4) traveling to Kaycee (East No. 1).

In Class 1A-9Man, Rock Mountain (West No. 1) is home against Saratoga (East No. 4), Greybull (East No. 3) is at Lusk (West No. 2), Pines Bluffs (East No. 3) hosts Shonshoni (West No. 2), and Riverside (West No. 4) is on the road at Southeast (East No. 1).