Tigers results from 4A West Conference golf tournament

September 12, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tigers golf teams competed Friday and Saturday at the 4A West Conference Tournament in Evanston. The tournament was played at the Purple Sage Golf Course.

The Tigers Sam Young shot a 76-75 (151) total to share the medalist honors with Jackson McClaren of Laramie. As a team, the Tiger boys finished third with 677 team strokes (336-341). Casper Kelly Walsh won the event with 634 team strokes (313-321), two strokes better than Jackson High School’s 636 (315-321).

Rock Springs did not have enough total golfers to qualify for the team competition in the girl’s tournament, but the Lady Tigers’ Hamni Park finished fourth in the individual race, shooting 91-83 (172).