Tigers score two basketball wins/New polls released

January 11, 2023 — In rare Tuesday night area high school basketball, the Rock Springs teams hit the road to Evanston and came away with a couple of wins.

The Lady Tigers improved to 3-7 on the season with a close 33-30 win over Evanston, while the Rock Springs boys defeated the Red Devils 58-39, lifting their record to 5-6.

Both teams will travel to Laramie this Saturday.

No other area teams played Tuesday.

New Basketball Polls Released

The latest Wyopreps.com high school basketball polls are out.

In the boy’s rankings, Rock Springs received votes in this week’s poll and finished tied for #9 with Sheridan in the 4A poll. Lyman was #6 in the 3A rankings.

In the girl’s rankings, Lyman is number #5 in the 3A poll.

See the complete Wyopreps.com boy’s poll and girl’s poll here.