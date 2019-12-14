Tigers second at Friday’s Rock Springs Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) – The Rock Springs Tigers hosted their first boys swim meet of the winter sports season Friday with the five-team Rock Springs Invitational.
Riverton would win the team honors with 292 points. Rock Springs finished second with 253 points followed by Rawlins (236), Evanston (227), and Lyman (85).
Here are top five placings by Rock Spring swimmers:
200 Year Medley Relay: 4. Rock Springs
200 Yard Freestyle: 3. Conley Searle
50 Yard Freestyle: 4. Talon Thomas
100 Butterfly: 1. Conley Searle
100 Yard Freestyle: 5. Anden Asper
500 Yard Freestyle: 3. Jeran Spicer
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Rock Springs
100 Yard Backstroke: 4. Erral Asper, 5. John Spicer
100 Yard Breaststroke: 4. Carter McBurnett
400 Yard Freestyle: 1. Rock Springs