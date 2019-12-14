Tigers second at Friday’s Rock Springs Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) – The Rock Springs Tigers hosted their first boys swim meet of the winter sports season Friday with the five-team Rock Springs Invitational.

Riverton would win the team honors with 292 points. Rock Springs finished second with 253 points followed by Rawlins (236), Evanston (227), and Lyman (85).

Here are top five placings by Rock Spring swimmers:

200 Year Medley Relay: 4. Rock Springs

200 Yard Freestyle: 3. Conley Searle

50 Yard Freestyle: 4. Talon Thomas

100 Butterfly: 1. Conley Searle

100 Yard Freestyle: 5. Anden Asper

500 Yard Freestyle: 3. Jeran Spicer

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Rock Springs

100 Yard Backstroke: 4. Erral Asper, 5. John Spicer

100 Yard Breaststroke: 4. Carter McBurnett

400 Yard Freestyle: 1. Rock Springs