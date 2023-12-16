Tigers second, Wolves third at Friday’s swim meet

Wyo4News Photo

December 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Seven teams competed at the Green River High School Aquatic Center Friday in the Green River Pre-Invite. Evanston came out on top of the team standings with 342 pints. Rock Springs was second (234) with the host Wolves third (194). Other teams finishs had Lyman fourth (166), Kemmerer fifth (161), Rawling sixth (113) and Sublette County seventh (91).

Green River will host another invitational meet today featuring Rock Springs, Lyman and five other teams.

Top Five Placings by Tigers and Wolves Swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Byrce Perry, Tanner Thompson, Gunner Seiloff, Koen Asper), 5. Green River (Logan Wadsworth, Andrew Neher, Dallan Owens, Logan Gray)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

200 Yard IM: 1. Colin Gilmore GR), 4. Tanner Thompson (RS)

50 Yard Freestyle: 4. Noah Brandt (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Keegan Gaily (GR), 4. Irie Kuball (GR), 5. Tieler Ballard (GR)

100 Yard Butterfuly: 1. Dallan Owens (GR), 2. Noah Ribordy (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gunner Seiloff (RS), 4. Noah Brandt (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 3. Wesley Muir (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Rock Springs (Koen Aspen, Bryce Perry, Noah Brandt, Gunner Seiloff)

100 Yard Backstroke: 2. Colin Gilmore (GR), 4. Bryce Perry (RS)

100 Breaststroke: 1. Tanner Thompson (RS), 5. Dallan Owens (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Rock Springs (names not available)