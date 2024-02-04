Tiger’s Seiloff and Wolve’s Gilmore and Gailey win swim titles

February 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The boys’ 4A West and 3A West Region swim championships concluded Saturday. Paced by Gunner Seiloff’s two individual championships, Rock Springs finished third out of five teams in the 4A West competition that was held at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. The Tigers scored 231 points, trailing Laramie (385) and Kelly Walsh (345).

In the 3A West meet in Pinedale, Green River’s Colin Gilmore won two individual swimming titles, and Gailey Keegan won the diving event as the Wolves ended in third place with 198 points. Lander won the event (303), with Evanston second (286) in the six-team field. Lyman finished fourth (165).

Rock Sp5ings Swmmers in Saturday’s 4A West Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. Rock Springs “A” (names not provided)

200 Yard Free Medely: 4. Noah Ribordy, 6. Wesley Muir

50 Yard Freestyle: Champion – Gunner Seiloff, 4. Timothy Stephens

100 Yard Freestyle: Champion – Gunner Seiloff, 5. Timothy Stephens

500 Yard Freestyle: 5. Noah Ribordy, 6. Wesley Muir

200 Yard Free Relay: 3. Rock Springs “A” (names not provided)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Bryce Perry,

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. Tanner Thompson

400 Yard Free Style: 3. Rock Springs (names not provided)

Green River and Lyman swimmers in Saturday’s 3A West Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 3. Lyman “A” (Evan Bentley, Mason Aimone, Spencer Cole, Stone Hooten), 5. Green River “A” (Logan Wadsworth, Andrew Neher, Dallan Owens, Ashton Hafner)

200 Yard Freestyle: Champion – Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard IM: 6. Ashton Hafner (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Mason Aimone, 6. Aiden Zimmerman

1 Meter Diving: Champion – Keegan Gailey (GR), 6. Tieler Bradley (GR), 7. Irie Kuball (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 3. Evan Bentley (Lyman)

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Aiden Zimmerman (GR), 6. Trey Buckner (Lyman)

500 Yard Freestyle: Champion – Colin Gilmore (GR), 6. Odin Eyre (Lyman)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Green River (Aiden Zimmerman, Andrew Neher, Mitchell Horn, Colin Gilmore), 4. Lyman High School (Brix Hooten, Mason Aimone, Stone Hooten, Trey Buckner)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Evan Bentley (Lyman)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 4. Aimone Mason (Lyman)

400 Yard Freestyle: 2. Green River “A” (Aiden Zimmerman, Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Colin Gilmore), 4. Lyman “A” (Trey Buckner, Odin Eyre, Porter Swenson, Evan Bentley)