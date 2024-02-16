Tigers’ Seiloff, Perry swim for 4A state crowns today

Rock Springs High School swimmer Gunner Seiloff (Wyo4News photo)

February 16, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After the Thursday afternoon preliminary swims at the 4A Wyoming Boys State Swimming and Diving Champions in Laramie, Rock Springs High senior Gunner Seiloff finds himself in the finals of two individual events. Seiloff placed second in the 50 Yard Freestyle style prelims and had the fastest prelim time in the 100 Yard Freestyle.

Another highlight from Thursday was Tiger senior Bryce Perry moving into the championship finals of the 100-yard Backstroke finals after his third-place preliminary finish. Perry also swam in the lead position for the Tigers’ 200 Yard Medley Relay team that qualified for the finals with a fifth-place finish on Thursday. Other team members are Tanner Thompson, Deegan Smith, and Noah Brandt.

Seilof was also part of the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team that made it into today’s championship finals with a sixth-place finish. Timothy Stephens, Koen Asper, and Noah Brandt are the other members. Asper and Brandt were also a part of the Tigers’ 400 Yard Freestyle relay team that qualified in the sixth position. Soren Christiansen and Kylan Clark are the other two members of that team.

No team scores were tallied from Thursday’s Preliminary competition. Team scores will accumulate with this mornigs Championship and Consolation Finals swims taking place.

The 3A state meet featuring Green River and Lyman swimmers will begin this afternoon and conclude Saturday morning in Laramie.